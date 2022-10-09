Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 5.7 %

BX stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.07. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

