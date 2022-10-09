Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 485,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

