Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,581,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $11.96 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.