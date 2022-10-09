Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

