Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,732 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

