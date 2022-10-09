Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.47.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

