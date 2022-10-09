Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

