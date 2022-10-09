Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,207 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

