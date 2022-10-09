Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.