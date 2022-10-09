Ieq Capital LLC Invests $4.28 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $185.11 and a one year high of $318.82.

