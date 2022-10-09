Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $193.41 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

