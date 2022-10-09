Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $440,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Asana were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

