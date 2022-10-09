Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 242,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $963,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

