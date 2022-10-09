Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $50.91 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

