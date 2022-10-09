Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

