Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,820 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.04 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

