58,014 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $130.68 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

