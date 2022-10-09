Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Five9 worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,787,000. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 152,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

