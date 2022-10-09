Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $30.62.

