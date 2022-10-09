Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513,867 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

