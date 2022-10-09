Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 39,074 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $232.88 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

