Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $567,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 361,452 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 437,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

