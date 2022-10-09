Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.