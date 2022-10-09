Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

