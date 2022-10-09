Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Down 2.7 %

Crane stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

