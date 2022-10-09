AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of AeroVironment worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 68.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 131.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 16.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 196,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,537.11 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

