Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 251,893 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.