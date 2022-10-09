Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,793 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SEA worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.