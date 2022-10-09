Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 71,579 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

