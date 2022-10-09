Energyfi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,247.00 (EFT)

Energyfi (EFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Energyfi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energyfi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Energyfi has a total market capitalization of $153,802.03 and $10,247.00 worth of Energyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Energyfi Profile

Energyfi (EFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2021. Energyfi’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,144,792 tokens. Energyfi’s official message board is energyfi.medium.com. Energyfi’s official Twitter account is @energyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energyfi is www.energyfi.io.

Buying and Selling Energyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energyfi (EFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Energyfi has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Energyfi is 0.00297575 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,110.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.energyfi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energyfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

