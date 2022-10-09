AlRihla (ALRIHLA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89,244.12

AlRihla (ALRIHLA) traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. AlRihla has a market cap of $89,244.12 and $48,864.00 worth of AlRihla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AlRihla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AlRihla has traded down 92.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AlRihla

AlRihla launched on September 9th, 2022. AlRihla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AlRihla is alrihla.io. AlRihla’s official Twitter account is @alrihla_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AlRihla is https://reddit.com/r/alrihla_io.

AlRihla Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlRihla (ALRIHLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlRihla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlRihla is 0.00008418 USD and is down -51.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $308,746.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alrihla.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlRihla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlRihla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AlRihla using one of the exchanges listed above.

