FQSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $150,189.82 (FQS)

FQSwap (FQS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One FQSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FQSwap has a total market cap of $150,189.82 and $41,720.00 worth of FQSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FQSwap has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FQSwap Token Profile

FQSwap’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. FQSwap’s total supply is 85,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. FQSwap’s official Twitter account is @fqswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FQSwap is fqswap.org.

FQSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FQSwap (FQS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FQSwap has a current supply of 85,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FQSwap is 0.00000149 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fqswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FQSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FQSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FQSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

