Seek Tiger Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148,339.82 (STI)

Seek Tiger (STI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Seek Tiger has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seek Tiger has a market cap of $148,339.82 and $1.16 million worth of Seek Tiger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seek Tiger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seek Tiger was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Seek Tiger’s total supply is 785,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seek Tiger is www.seektiger.com. Seek Tiger’s official Twitter account is @seektiger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seek Tiger is https://reddit.com/r/seektiger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seek Tiger is medium.com/@seektiger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seek Tiger (STI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seek Tiger has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Seek Tiger is 0.012291 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $612,428.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seektiger.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seek Tiger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seek Tiger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seek Tiger using one of the exchanges listed above.

