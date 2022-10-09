Zone of Avoidance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,776.00 (ZOA)

Zone of Avoidance (ZOA) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Zone of Avoidance has a total market capitalization of $146,932.79 and $134,776.00 worth of Zone of Avoidance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zone of Avoidance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zone of Avoidance has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zone of Avoidance Profile

Zone of Avoidance launched on May 9th, 2022. Zone of Avoidance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,737,113 tokens. Zone of Avoidance’s official Twitter account is @zoagame_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zone of Avoidance is discord.gg/8uhmfsrgft. The official website for Zone of Avoidance is zoa.game.

Buying and Selling Zone of Avoidance

According to CryptoCompare, “Zone of Avoidance (ZOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zone of Avoidance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zone of Avoidance is 0.00399025 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,298.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zoa.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zone of Avoidance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zone of Avoidance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zone of Avoidance using one of the exchanges listed above.

