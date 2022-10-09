ALTER (ALTER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152,809.54

ALTER (ALTER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, ALTER has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ALTER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALTER has a total market cap of $152,809.54 and approximately $12,744.00 worth of ALTER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALTER alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ALTER Token Profile

ALTER was first traded on October 4th, 2021. ALTER’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,448 tokens. The official message board for ALTER is blog.altermail.live. The Reddit community for ALTER is https://reddit.com/r/altermail. ALTER’s official Twitter account is @alterdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALTER’s official website is altermail.live.

ALTER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALTER (ALTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Secret platform. ALTER has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALTER is 0.06916091 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altermail.live/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALTER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALTERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.