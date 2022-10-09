Glimpse (GLMS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,044.00

Glimpse (GLMS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Glimpse token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glimpse has a market capitalization of $161,773.32 and approximately $29,044.00 worth of Glimpse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glimpse has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Glimpse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Glimpse Profile

Glimpse’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Glimpse’s official Twitter account is @glimpse_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Glimpse’s official message board is medium.com/glimpsenft. Glimpse’s official website is www.glimpsenft.com.

Glimpse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Glimpse (GLMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Glimpse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Glimpse is 0.00447922 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.glimpsenft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glimpse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glimpse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glimpse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLMSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Glimpse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glimpse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.