CatBoy Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (CATBOY)

CatBoy (CATBOY) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. CatBoy has a market cap of $142,007.41 and approximately $12,052.00 worth of CatBoy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CatBoy has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CatBoy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CatBoy Profile

CatBoy’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. CatBoy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for CatBoy is catboytoken.com. The Reddit community for CatBoy is https://reddit.com/r/catboyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CatBoy’s official Twitter account is @bsccatboy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CatBoy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CatBoy (CATBOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CatBoy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CatBoy is 0.001415 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $646.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catboytoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatBoy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CatBoy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CatBoy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

