CoinRadr (RADR) Price Hits $0.0015

CoinRadr (RADR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One CoinRadr token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinRadr has a market capitalization of $150,311.23 and $54,751.00 worth of CoinRadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinRadr has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinRadr Token Profile

CoinRadr’s launch date was January 23rd, 2022. CoinRadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinRadr is medium.com/@coinradr. CoinRadr’s official Twitter account is @coinradr and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinRadr’s official website is coinradr.com.

Buying and Selling CoinRadr

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinRadr (RADR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinRadr has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinRadr is 0.00151214 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,624.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinradr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinRadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinRadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinRadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

