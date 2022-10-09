Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle Price Hits $3.44 on Major Exchanges (APED)

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle (APED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has a total market capitalization of $147,797.00 and $26,575.00 worth of Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle token can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00017025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle’s total supply is 2,300,000 tokens. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle’s official Twitter account is @apedao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle is apedaoremix.com.

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle (APED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has a current supply of 2,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle is 3.43955988 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apedaoremix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

