ApeParkDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $153,941.79 (APD)

ApeParkDAO (APD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ApeParkDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00026096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeParkDAO has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. ApeParkDAO has a market capitalization of $153,941.79 and approximately $9,774.00 worth of ApeParkDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeParkDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ApeParkDAO

ApeParkDAO was first traded on August 25th, 2022. The official website for ApeParkDAO is apepark.money. ApeParkDAO’s official Twitter account is @apepark_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeParkDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeParkDAO (APD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApeParkDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ApeParkDAO is 5.00508953 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,765.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apepark.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeParkDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeParkDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeParkDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ApeParkDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeParkDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.