MoonClimb Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,520.00 (MOONCOIN)

MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One MoonClimb token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonClimb has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. MoonClimb has a total market cap of $152,445.40 and approximately $12,520.00 worth of MoonClimb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonClimb was first traded on September 15th, 2022. MoonClimb’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MoonClimb is medium.com/@moonclimbofficial. MoonClimb’s official Twitter account is @moonclimb_p2e. MoonClimb’s official website is moonclimb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonClimb has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonClimb is 0.01512129 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonclimb.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonClimb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonClimb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonClimb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

