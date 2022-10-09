Centaurify (CENT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $136,640.49

Centaurify (CENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Centaurify has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Centaurify has a total market cap of $136,640.49 and approximately $95,240.00 worth of Centaurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaurify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Centaurify

Centaurify’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. The official website for Centaurify is www.centaurify.com. Centaurify’s official Twitter account is @centaurify and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centaurify is https://reddit.com/r/centaurify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Centaurify Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaurify (CENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Centaurify has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Centaurify is 0.00121462 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $72,677.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centaurify.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

