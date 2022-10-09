Gold Rush Community (GRUSH) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gold Rush Community (GRUSH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Gold Rush Community has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Gold Rush Community has a market cap of $152,258.21 and $16,903.00 worth of Gold Rush Community was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Rush Community token can currently be bought for approximately $203.01 or 0.01041162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gold Rush Community Token Profile

Gold Rush Community was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Gold Rush Community’s total supply is 600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750 tokens. Gold Rush Community’s official Twitter account is @grush_official. The official website for Gold Rush Community is gold-rush.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Rush Community (GRUSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gold Rush Community has a current supply of 600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Rush Community is 203.01094221 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gold-rush.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Rush Community directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Rush Community should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Rush Community using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

