Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 7635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.88. The company has a market cap of C$904.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

