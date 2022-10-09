Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.23. 2,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

