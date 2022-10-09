AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.99

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.99 and last traded at $94.22, with a volume of 1219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

