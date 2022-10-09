Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.07

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.07 and last traded at $89.11, with a volume of 39780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

