Contrasting Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) and Its Rivals

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Envirotech Vehicles to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles Competitors 416 2128 2910 38 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envirotech Vehicles has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Envirotech Vehicles Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million -$7.65 million -8.66 Envirotech Vehicles Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.39

Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles rivals beat Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

