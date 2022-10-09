Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 2.9%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 4,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 406,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $679.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

