Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after buying an additional 637,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

