Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Down 7.6%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $59.50. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Value Line Trading Down 21.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

